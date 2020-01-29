Leon Edwards shares ‘fairy tale’ UFC title scenario

UFC welterweight contender & UFC London headliner Leon Edwards has detailed his potential “fairy tale” run that’ll lead him to a title shot.

Edwards, 28, is in the midst of a sensational eight-fight win streak in the Ultimate Fighting Championship which has taken him to the doorstep of a title shot. His next bout will come in the main event of UFC London in March, where he will take on former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, “Rocky” gave fans an idea of what to expect as he gears up for a huge year in 2020.

“I feel that’s probably the biggest fight, against Masvidal, because of what happened between us backstage with all the history we have and all the bad blood we have,” Edwards said.

“I’d like Usman to have the belt because he’s the last person to beat me,” Edwards said. “I’d like to go out there and revenge the loss against the last person to beat me and then win the world title at the same time. That’s a fairy tale.”

“I couldn’t give two (expletives), for real,” Edwards said. “I’ll see what happens. I’ll be champion no matter what. I’m just focused on Tyron Woodley for London, putting on a world-class performance, and stopping him to go on to fight for the world title.”

Edwards has beaten some big names in the welterweight division with his success over Rafael dos Anjos opening the eyes of many to what he’s capable of at welterweight.

His “beef” with Jorge Masvidal following UFC London last year could well play a factor in an eventual clash between both men, but it all depends on how the cards fall — especially with the likes of Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor calling shots in the division right now.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.