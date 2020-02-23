VIDEO | Watch Curtis Blaydes wrestle with Anthony Johnson in a sumo match

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes and former light heavyweight star Anthony Johnson wrestled each other in a sumo match.

Blaydes and Johnson met on Friday at the SubStars grappling event in Miami, Florida in an exhibition sumo match for fun. During the match, Johnson was able to win the first round but Blaydes came back in the second to tie things up. In the third round, Blaydes was able to land a trip takedown and earn the victory over Johnson.

Watch the video of the Blaydes vs. Johnson sumo match below.

Curtis “Razor” Blaydes defeating Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in Sumo at #SubStars pic.twitter.com/n9CW7Rq1Cr — Casual Talk MMA (@CasualTalkMMA) February 22, 2020

The sumo match was a way for both men to stay busy while they await their next opponents inside the Octagon. Blaydes is coming off of three straight wins over Junior dos Santos, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Justin Willis to emerge as one of the top heavyweight title contenders in the UFC. Unfortunately for Blaydes, he’s still behind Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou when it comes to getting a heavyweight title shot, so he needs to stay busy by taking on fun matches like this sumo match against Johnson.

As for Johnson, there have been rumors of his return to the Octagon for months now. At first, it was rumored “Rumble” would return as a heavyweight, but now there are rumblings he is trying to lose weight so he can return at 205lbs and potentially take on UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Before he retired Johnson was one of the top-ranked light heavyweights in the sport but he put on a ton of muscle mass after he retired. But perhaps after going toe-to-toe with Blaydes for three rounds, Johnson will consider staying at heavyweight instead.

Were you entertained by this sumo match between Curtis Blaydes and Anthony Johnson?