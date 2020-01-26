Pros react after Curtis Blaydes TKO’s Junior Dos Santos

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night 166 event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Junior Dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Dos Santos (21-6 MMA), entered tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou in June.

Prior to the setback, Junior Dpe Santos had put together a three-fight win streak, which included victories over Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (12-2 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 242.

After a competitive opening round, tonight’s UFC Raleigh main event ended in the early stages of round two, this after Blaydes connected with a plethora of punches and knees on the former heavyweight kingpin. The referee eventually saw enough and called a stop to the fight while ‘JDS’ was still standing.

Official UFC Raleigh Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Junior Dos Santos via TKO at 1:06 of Round 2

Following the victory, Blaydes called for his shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

Check out how the pros reacted to Curtis Blaydes stopping the former champion, Junior Dos Santos on social media below:

Very excited to watch my former opponents (Blaydes vs Dos Santos) fight. #UFCRaleigh Can't wait for March 28th. My hunt is on again. #ThePredator — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 26, 2020

The homie Curtis with the hands!!! Congrats big dog. @RazorBlaydes265 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) January 26, 2020

Blaydes is a problem for anyone , perfect combination of speed, power , grappling and striking … future Champ right there — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2020

Damn that was an amazing performance @RazorBlaydes265 gets it done with a tko. I knew that was coming. Curtis kept faking that shot and I had a feeling he was going to level change and throw an overhand. #mystictat #UFCRaleigh — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) January 26, 2020

Who would you like to see Curtis Blaydes fight next following his TKO victory over Junior Dos Santos at tonight’s UFC Raleigh event? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 25, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!