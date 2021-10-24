Dana White confirms the UFC is working on a fight for Nate Diaz: “He’s got one more fight, Tony (Ferguson) wasn’t one of the guys we were working on”

Dana White provided an update on superstar Nate Diaz during tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 post-fight press conference in Nevada.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards.

The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current UFC contract.

Dana White addressed the future of Nate Diaz during tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 post-fight press conference with the following information.

“Yeah, he’s got one more fight. We are working on a fight for him. Tony (Ferguson) wasn’t one of the guys we were working on, but we are working on a fight for Nate now. He’s got one fight left.”

Diaz and Ferguson appeared to show mutual interest in a future showdown earlier this week on social media. However, according to Dana White the promotion doesn’t have any intention of matching ‘The Stockton Slugger’ up against ‘El Cucuy’.

Nate Diaz, a former UFC lightweight title challenger, has spent his last five fights competing inside of the UFC’s stacked welterweight division. During that stretch the Californian has gone 2-3, scoring wins over Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis.

As for Tony Ferguson, the UFC’s former interim lightweight champion is currently on a three-fight losing skid, suffering losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Nate Diaz had previously expressed interest in fighting streaking welterweight contender Vicente Luque. With that said, Dana White did not confirm if the promotion intended to matchup ‘The Silent Assassin’ against Diaz next.

