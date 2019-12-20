VIDEO | UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis KO’s trash-talking boxer

Derrick Lewis was not happy with a boxer in his gym and decided to let him have it.

Lewis told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that this boxer was talking a bunch of smack to him saying boxers are better than MMA fighters.

Ultimately, the fight did not last long as Lewis told Helwani it took less than a minute before he knocked the boxer out cold. And, the UFC heavyweight posted the fight video on Twitter.

When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019

“When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter,” Lewis tweeted.

The fight in the grainy video does not appear to be a close one. Lewis was landing heavy shots and going after the boxer before knocking him out.

Who the boxer in this video is not known and Derrick Lewis did not name him during the interview.

As for “The Black Beast” he is scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC 247 on Feb. 8 when he battles Ilir Latifi. Lewis does not understand the matchmaking but it is a chance for him to fight at home in Houston, Texas.

“It was a real surprise that they chose Latifi because I believe that he was a small 205-er. And, for anything, he should have went down to 185 instead of coming up to heavyweight,” Lewis said during a media scrum at UFC 245. “And I heard that he had called me out, and wanted to fight me. So it was a real surprise to me, that he wanted to pick the biggest guy in the division. Like the fattest guy in the division.”

Derrick Lewis returned to the win column at UFC 244 as he edged out a split-decision over Blagoy Ivanov. Before that, he was TKO’d by Junior dos Santos at UFC Wichita and lost to Daniel Cormier by submission at UFC 230 for the heavyweight title.

Regardless, the power is still there in the training room and some friendly advice to other fighters – don’t trash-talk Derrick Lewis.

What do you make of Derrick Lewis knocking out a trash-talking boxer? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/19/2019.