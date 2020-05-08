VIDEO | UFC 249 main card staredowns

Shortly after the UFC 249 weigh-ins wrapped up, the stars of the card took center stage for pre-fight staredowns.
These UFC 249 pre-fight staredowns included some interesting moments — the most notable which came courtesy of UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who is set to defend his title against Dominick Cruz in the card’s co-main event.
Watch the stars of UFC 249 face-off down below.
Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje | UFC 249 main event, interim lightweight title fight
FERGUSON vs GAETHJE!!! #UFC249 is live TOMORROW on @espn+ PPV pic.twitter.com/um9vlOV8Lq
— danawhite (@danawhite) May 8, 2020
Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz | UFC 249 co-main event, bantamweight title fight
CEJUDO vs CRUZ!!! #UFC249 is live TOMORROW on @espn+ PPV pic.twitter.com/u5YpTI8HYf
— danawhite (@danawhite) May 8, 2020
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
NGANNOU vs ROZENSTRUIK!!! #UFC249 is live TOMORROW on @espn+ PPV pic.twitter.com/rmvbX20Rh7
— danawhite (@danawhite) May 8, 2020
Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
STEPHENS vs KATTAR!!! #UFC249 is live TOMORROW on @espn+ PPV pic.twitter.com/qS4b9ZauS4
— danawhite (@danawhite) May 8, 2020
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
HARDY vs DE CASTRO!!! #UFC249 is live TOMORROW on @espn+ PPV pic.twitter.com/6oDeOYNbsl
— danawhite (@danawhite) May 8, 2020
Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis | Featured Prelim
PETTIS vs COWBOY!!! #UFC249 Prelims are live TOMORROW on @espn pic.twitter.com/7zlgOx2sAw
— danawhite (@danawhite) May 8, 2020
Here’s the full line-up for the stacked UFC 249 event:
UFC 249 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title
- Champ Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – for bantamweight title
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy
UFC 249 Preliminary Card | 6:30 pm ET on ESPN
- Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
- Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum
- Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
- Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann
Which fights on tomorrow’s card are you most excited for?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.