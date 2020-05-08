VIDEO | UFC 249 main card staredowns

By
Tom Taylor
-

Shortly after the UFC 249 weigh-ins wrapped up, the stars of the card took center stage for pre-fight staredowns.

These UFC 249 pre-fight staredowns included some interesting moments — the most notable which came courtesy of UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who is set to defend his title against Dominick Cruz in the card’s co-main event.

Watch the stars of UFC 249 face-off down below.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje | UFC 249 main event, interim lightweight title fight

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz | UFC 249 co-main event, bantamweight title fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis | Featured Prelim

Here’s the full line-up for the stacked UFC 249 event:

UFC 249 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

  • Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title
  • Champ Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – for bantamweight title
  • Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy

UFC 249 Preliminary Card | 6:30 pm ET on ESPN

  • Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
  • Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum
  • Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
  • Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
  • Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

Which fights on tomorrow’s card are you most excited for?

