VIDEO | UFC 249 main card staredowns

Shortly after the UFC 249 weigh-ins wrapped up, the stars of the card took center stage for pre-fight staredowns.

These UFC 249 pre-fight staredowns included some interesting moments — the most notable which came courtesy of UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who is set to defend his title against Dominick Cruz in the card’s co-main event.

Watch the stars of UFC 249 face-off down below.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje | UFC 249 main event, interim lightweight title fight

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz | UFC 249 co-main event, bantamweight title fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis | Featured Prelim

Here’s the full line-up for the stacked UFC 249 event:

UFC 249 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Champ Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – for bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy

UFC 249 Preliminary Card | 6:30 pm ET on ESPN

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

Which fights on tomorrow’s card are you most excited for?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.