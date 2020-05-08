Greg Hardy teases WWE move

Greg Hardy has already jumped from the NFL to the UFC. From the sounds of it, his next stop could be the WWE ring.

Hardy, who is scheduled to battle Yorgan De Castro at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend, discussed a potential move to the pro wrestling world during the virtual media day for the card earlier this week. The topic came up when a reporter mentioned that AEW, another pro wrestling promotion, is also hosting an event in Jacksonville this weekend, with wrestlers staying at the very same hotel as the UFC’s stars.

“[The wrestlers could] teach me some moves, maybe I go to the WWE…that’d be super dope,” Hardy said.

“The ‘King of War’ deserves to be in the WWE,” referencing his nickname “The Prince of War.”

Hardy was subsequently asked what his signature move in the wrestling ring might be. He suggested “a sweet off-the-ropes move…like Rey Mysterio.”

In his UFC 249 fight with Yorgan De Castro, Greg Hardy will attempt to rebound from a November decision loss to former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov, the first ranked opponent of his MMA career. Prior to that loss, Hardy battled Ben Sosoli in a fight that was ruled a No Contest due to his illegal use of an inhaler between rounds. That fight was preceded back-to-back TKO wins over Juan Adams and Dmitry Smoliakov, and a DQ loss to Allen Crowder in his UFC debut.

Prior to his UFC debut, Hardy burst into the MMA limelight on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. His affiliation with the UFC has been controversial from the get-go due to the domestic violence scandal that ended his football career.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.