Video | Tim Elliott accuses Jordan Espinosa of being a “woman beater” during their fight at UFC 259

Former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott returned to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC 259 event for a bout with Jordan Espinosa.

The 125-pound standouts had both previously trained together at Glory MMA and Fitness, so there was no doubt that tensions would be at an all-time high this evening.

Elliott (17-11-1 MMA) had entered UFC 259 in hopes of building off the momentum of his recent victory over Ryan Benoit in January. That victory had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former TUF winner.

Meanwhile, Jordan Espinosa (15-9 MMA) entered tonight’s fight with Tim Elliott in hopes of rebounding from his recent unanimous decision loss to David Dvorak back in September.

Tonight’s Elliott vs. Espinosa fight proved to be a one-sided contest, as the former flyweight title challenger battered Espinosa for three straight rounds. During the fifteen minute beatdown, Tim Elliott shared some choice words for Jordan Espinosa, going as far as to accuse his opponent of being a “woman beater”.

Check out the UFC 259 footage below courtesy of UFC_Obsessed on Twitter:

In the clip Tim Elliott appears to say: “Back in 2018, woman beater. She messaged me.”

Espinosa then replied: You don’t know the whole story.”

Elliott concluded by stating: “I know enough.”

With tonight’s impressive victory at UFC 259, Tim Elliott now moves to 17-11-1 overall and is back in the mix at flyweight.

As for Jordan Espinosa, the 31-year-old drops to 15-9 overall in defeat.

UFC 259 is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Jan Blachowicz taking on current middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya.

