Opening odds released for potential Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje fight

It’s not yet clear when Conor McGregor will return to the UFC’s Octagon, or who he’ll fight in his return. That being said, the most likely option at present seems to be a fight between the Irish star and former World Series of Fighting champ Justin Gaethje.

The opening odds for this potential McGregor vs. Gaethje fight were recently released by the sportsbook BetOnline. The oddsmakers have pegged McGregor as a slight betting favorite at -180, meaning a successful $180 bet on the Irishman would win $100. Gaethje, meanwhile, has been labelled as a +155 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on him would win $155.

This McGregor vs. Gaethje bout is not yet official, but it is certainly an opportunity Gaethje wants, and McGregor’s team seems interested too.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani recently, McGregor’s coach Owen Roddy expressed interest in a fight between McGregor and Gaethje on July 11.

“That’s the plan hopefully,” Roddy said (via MMA Fighting). “Bring the UFC back to life as well with all these shows being canceled and stuff like that, I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track. So my fingers are crossed and I’m sure the rest of the world fingers are crossed for that fight.

“Anyone to be honest but you know, maybe Gaethje,” Roddy added later, discussing potential opponents for McGregor. “There is a lot of talk about Gaethje. I mean, he’s an exciting fighter, Gaethje. I would like to see it, I’m sure you’d like to see it, and I’m sure the rest of the world would like to see it. So yeah, potentially that, but to be honest, anyone. I know Conor is raring to go and everyone will be raring to go by the time July comes around.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.