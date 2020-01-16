VIDEO | Reporter shot down for asking Conor McGregor about sexual assault allegations

A reporter was shot down by UFC president Dana White when he asked Conor McGregor about the sexual assault allegations he’s facing.

Morgan Campbell of the New York Times got a chance to ask McGregor about the sexual assault allegations that the Times previously reported on. Here’s how the exchange went down (h/t prime fedor on Twitter).

There was literally only one man with enough journalist integrity to ask this question. Everybody (donald, dana, media, fans) ganged up on him, interrupted, shut him down immediately, booed him, cut his mic… Morgan Campbell was trying to ask about the status is that too much? pic.twitter.com/M2HMft419x — prime fedor (@LastEmperorKGB) January 16, 2020

Morgan Campbell: Hey, a couple quick questions for Conor about your legal issues. Real quick Conor, what can you tell us —

(Heavy booing from fans.)

Donald Cerrone: We’re here to talk about a fight, nothing he does outside of fighting. Why do you gotta let it keep going there? Why does everyone have to ask that sh*t?

Morgan Campbell: The rest of the week is fight questions, I swear.

(More boos from the audience.)

Dana White: Hey, [McGregor] answered these questions yesterday on ESPN. He answered these questions yesterday.

Morgan Campbell: Can you tell us anything specific about the status of the sexual assault allegations in Ireland?

Dana White: He answered that yesterday on ESPN.

Morgan Campbell: Was there ever a point where you guys were concerned that might peril this fight? Either of you?

Dana White: Was I? No.

(Mic cut.)

MMA fans are often quick to point out that journalists covering the sport don’t ask tough questions. So for a well-respected journalist like Campbell to ask McGregor about the sexual assault allegations only to be booed out of the building by the fans and bullied by White and Cerrone on the stage was not a good look.

The fact that Conor McGregor stayed silent isn’t surprising considering the legal status of the allegations. But the way the situation was handled by everyone else was not good.

What do you think of the exchange between the reporter and the participants on stage at the UFC 246 press conference?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.