Dana White updates on potential Amanda Nunes vs. Claressa Shields fight

During his sit-down interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, UFC President Dana White hit on a wide range of topics, and brought some more attention to a possible crossover fight. There have recently been talks of a potential fight between boxing world champion Claressa Shields and reigning UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, and White isn’t hiding his plans for a fight between the two.

When asked for an update on a potential fight between Nunes and Shields, White told Bronsteter that it’s not hard to figure out what’s going on between all parties involved and he believes the best opponent for each fighter is the other.

“Listen, you don’t have to be a genius to put the pieces of that puzzle together,” White said. “Claressa Shields was here, her and I met, she came to the fight, and we’ve obviously been talking back-and-forth. She wants to get into MMA, I’m getting into boxing and yeah, I bet people would like to watch that fight.”

Shields made her first appearance at a UFC event when she was a special guest backstage at UFC 245 in December and spoke about her meeting with White. Shields’ appearance came on the same night that Nunes defended her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie. Post-fight the UFC champion issued a warning to Shields about coming over to MMA.

Earlier this month, Shields told BJPenn.com that she plans to train with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and that she wants her MMA debut to come in 2020. Shields’ promoter Dmitriy Salita recently said that he believes a crossover fight between Nunes and Shields would be the “biggest women’s sporting event of all-time” and that a boxing fight between the two is what would make most sense.

While White said it wouldn’t take a genius to figure out what’s going on between Shields, Nunes, and White, he gave no indication if a fight between the two champions would be a boxing or MMA bout.

Would you like to see Amanda Nunes vs Claressa Shields in 2020?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.