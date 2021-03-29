Dominick Cruz wants Sean O’Malley next, says Chael Sonnen

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is interested in stepping into the Octagon to fight Sean O’Malley, according to Chael Sonnen.

O’Malley knocked out Thomas Almeida in brutal fashion in the third round of their UFC 260 main card fight, and it was the kind of high-profile win on a big card that will surely get him the attention of the top-15 fighters at 135lbs. One of those fighters is apparently Cruz, the longtime UFC bantamweight kingpin who recently defeated Casey Kenney via split decision at UFC 259. Kenney is a teammate of O’Malley at The MMA LAB and it looks like Cruz is now interesting in fighting his teammate O’Malley in what would be a terrific scrap.

According to Sonnen on the UFC 260 ESPN post-fight show with Michael Bisping, Cruz sent him a text message saying that he wants to fight O’Malley next.

While live on the #UFC260 post show, @ChaelSonnen received a text from @DominickCruz saying he's interested in fighting Sean O'Malley 👀 pic.twitter.com/6AvBwdWJyD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 28, 2021

“Sean O’Malley. We were throwing out some matches and guys, I must confess, I don’t have my glasses on, I couldn’t quite see, but I believe Dominick Cruz just heard our piece and told us to throw his name into the O’Malley mix. I don’t have my glasses on, but Dominick told me something about O’Malley just now,” Sonnen said.

“Dominick Cruz vs. Sean O’Malley please, take my money right now. Sign that fight right now, I think that’s a sensational matchup,” Bisping said.

“Michael, I’ll tell you what he said. He wants the fight. He’s watching us right now and he wants the fight,” Sonnen said.

“What’s up Dominick? Hope you’re well, buddy. But get onto the UFC. Speak to Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby because we don’t know if Sean O’Malley wants that fight. That is a fight that needs to happen. That’s a tremendous matchup for Saen O’Malley because it would raise his profile. And for Dominick Cruz, that’s beating a contender, that gets him back to a title shot.

Do you want to see Dominick Cruz fight Sean O’Malley next?