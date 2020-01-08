VIDEO | Michael Bisping is back in the gym smashing pads with Jason Parillo

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has closed the curtain on his fighting career, but that doesn’t mean he’s done training.

On Tuesday, Bisping took to Instagram to share a clip of some recent pad work he did with famed boxing coach Jason Parillo.

“Feels so good to be moving around with my brother from another,” Bisping wrote in the caption for his post.

Michael Bisping announced his retirement from MMA in early 2018, following a late 2017 knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum. In his next most recent fight, he surrendered the UFC middleweight title to MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping won the middleweight belt in 2016, producing a shocking, first-round knockout of Luke Rockhold. He then defended it once, avenging an infamous knockout loss to fellow legend Dan Henderson with a unanimous decision win.

Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, Bisping picked up wins over the likes of Denis Kang, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Jorge Rivera, Jason “Mayhem” Miller, Brian Stann, Alan Belcher, Cung Le, CB Dollaway, Thales Leites, Anderson Silva, Rockhold and Henderson, and many others. The winner of The Ultimate fighter season 3, he is widely credited with helping to put British MMA on the map.

Since retiring from MMA, Bisping has stayed busy with his Believe You Me podcast, a commentary job with the UFC, and a number of acting gigs. While the sight of the former champ in the gym pay cause some fans to speculate that he’s plotting a comeback, that seems extremely unlikely. Besides, he’s unlikely to get licensed by an athletic commission after revealing that he spent the final chapter of his career fighting with a glass eye.

Whatever the case, Michael Bisping is clearly still quite sharp in terms of technique—evidence of a lifetime dedicated to his craft.

