Frankie Edgar updates on bantamweight plans after Korean Zombie loss

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar provided an update on a planned move to bantamweight after his recent loss to the Korean Zombie.

Edgar helped the UFC save the UFC Busan card by taking the fight against the Korean Zombie on short notice, filling in for an injured Brian Ortega. However, the fight did not end up going well for Edgar as he was brutally knocked out in the first round. It was his second straight loss after losing to Max Holloway in his last fight.

Because Edgar took the fight with Korean Zombie, his original matchup against Cory Sandhagen set for UFC Raleigh was canceled. That was set to be Edgar’s bantamweight debut, and after losing to the Korean Zombie in such devastating fashion, there were questions about what Edgar wanted to do next.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Edgar confirmed that he still plans on making the move down to 135lbs after the broken orbital he suffered against the Korean Zombie heals up. Here’s what Edgar said.

“I’m going to go down to bantamweight. That was the whole plan before this obviously. The cards have been stacked against me my whole career being the smaller guy. Going out there and fighting in Korea on short notice, that kind of stacked the cards even more. I think what I need to do is put myself in a favorable position to win my next fight, and that’s at 135,” Edgar said.

There’s no guarantee Edgar will be matched up against Sandhagen again when he does make his bantamweight debut, though it’s certainly possible. Even despite the two-fight losing skid, you would think the UFC would still give Edgar a top-15 opponent for his 135lbs debut just based on his name value and legend status alone.

Do you think Frankie Edgar still planning on moving down to bantamweight is a good move after his knockout loss to Korean Zombie?

