Video | Manager’s attempt to prank Jamahal Hill goes south in a hurry

Jamahal Hill’s manager almost lived to regret attempting to prank the UFC light heavyweight earlier this week.

Within the context of the UFC’s light heavyweight division, Jamahal Hill is certainly one of the most exciting figures the promotion has at its disposal. His incredible speed and knockout ability make him one of the most dangerous prospects they’ve got at 205 pounds, and even in the wake of his humbling defeat to Paul Craig, he’s been able to bounce back with two impressive victories over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker.

As he prepares to return to the Octagon against Thiago Santos in August, his manager Brian Butler-Au decided to keep their recent prank war going in quite some style by getting a known TikTok star ImReddttv Redd to try and start a fight with Hill.

In the end, he very nearly got his wish.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Hill took the whole thing in his stride but if it had gone even further south, this could’ve been a very different conversation.

The next phase of Hill’s career looks set to be his most prosperous and with his opportunity against Santos being on the horizon, you’d have to imagine he’s as dialled in as he’s ever been.

Does Jamahal Hill have what it takes to become UFC light heavyweight champion one day?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below