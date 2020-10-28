Video | Khabib Nurmagomedov shares advice to fan who claims Jorge Masvidal slept with his girlfriend

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared some solid advice to a fight fan who claims that UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal slept with his girlfriend.

The now former UFC lightweight kingpin, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA), retired from mixed martial arts following his UFC 254 submission victory over Justin Gaethje.

In a hilarious interview shared by Chris Deep (@xdeep13) on Twitter, a fight fan asked Khabib for his advice on how to exact revenge on Jorge Masvidal.

“I wanna be like a fighter. Like just recently, because my girlfriend went out in Miami and she just told me she was having a girls night. And then she ended up hooking up with Jorge Masvidal. Like he slept with her. So now, I want to fight that guy.” claimed the young man. “So what do you think is the most important aspect for me to start training? If I want to beat the sh*t out of him?”

“How old are you?” Khabib Nurmagomedov replied.

“I am 26.” the fan responded.

“26? That’s too old for this.” Khabib suggested.

“Like (Jorge) started hanging around with Trump and now he just thinks he can just sleep with other people’s girlfriends? I don’t think it is right.” explained the fan.

“I think, uhh, you have to buy dog.” Khabib replied.

“A dog? Because I would stand no chance with him?” The fan questioned.

“With dog, yes.” Nurmagomedov confirmed. “We have chance.”

“Yeah, because I have been waking up every day and just like hitting like five flying knees.” The fan continued. “I was thinking I could just catch him with one if I see him in a restaurant.”

“You can try,” Khabib replied. “You can try. Maybe it work. But with dog it is going to be much better.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 28