Video | Kevin Lee shows off new head tattoo

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee is going to look a little different next time he steps into the Octagon thanks to a brand new head tattoo.

Lee began teasing his new ink a few weeks ago, and in a Tuesday post to Instagram, showed off what looks like the nearly-finished product. See it below.

View this post on Instagram @easportsufc gone have to update my character 🥶 A post shared by Kevin Lee (@motownphenom) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:33pm PST

“[EA Sports UFC] gone have to update my character,” Lee wrote in the caption for his Instagram post.

Kevin Lee has not fought since March, when he was submitted by Brazil’s Charles Oliveira. That setback put him back in the loss column after a huge knockout win over Gregor Gillespie.

Despite experiencing a loss in his last outing, Lee still feels extremely confident in his abilities.

“I’m not even thinking about matchups, to be honest with you,” Lee told The Schmo in August. “I’m thinking more than anything, coming back healthy and coming back strong. I’ve never fought someone who was better than me, who really beat me, I’ve always beat myself. So, these next couple of months is just going to be focusing on not doing that shit no more. Not beating myself. Once that happens, I’ll be a world champion.”

While Lee is not currently booked for a fight, he recently called for a rematch with Tony Ferguson, who he lost to via submission in an interim lightweight title fight in 2017.

Dustin and Conor fighting the rematch so let’s fight again @TonyFergusonXT — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) October 24, 2020

“Dustin [Poirier] and Conor [McGregor] fighting the rematch so let’s fight again [Tony Ferguson,” Lee wrote on Twitter recently.

Who do you want to see the newly inked Kevin Lee fight when he’s ready to return to the Octagon?