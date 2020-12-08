Video | Jorge Masvidal shares preview for his upcoming MTV Cribs appearance

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has given fans a preview of his upcoming appearance on MTV Cribs.

Masvidal, who last fought on Fight Island in a losing effort against Kamaru Usman, continues to see his popularity rise as his star power outside of the Octagon goes from strength to strength.

The latest sign of his appeal comes from him popping up on the new season of Cribs, but instead of showing the crew around his home, it appears as if Masvidal is going to give them a glimpse into what a real MMA gym looks like.

Grew up watching this show and now I’m on it. Check out the brand new season of @MTVCribs Monday at 8pm eastern #theresurrection pic.twitter.com/fQhpp2ClQG — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 7, 2020



Masvidal has been tipped to go to war with Colby Covington in his next fight in early 2021, and back in September, “Chaos” was calling for a showdown with his former teammate and friend.

“Dana White came up to me after my fight immediately and said, ‘Hey, we want to do you versus Street Judas Masvidal.’ I accepted right on that night, in that minute,” Covington said. “He knows I’m on board, the UFC knows I’m on board, now it’s just about getting Street Judas Masvidal onboard. That guy is scared. He’s scared of my shadow. If my shadow was around him, he’d be running. So who knows if he’ll show up to the Octagon. I don’t want to have to beat him up in the streets of Miami because I am the King of Miami, but I don’t want to beat him up in the streets of Miami, because if I beat him up there, no one is going to pay his hospital bills. At least if I go out there and expose him in front of the world in the UFC octagon on live television, then he’ll get his medical bills paid for.”

