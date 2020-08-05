VIDEO | Jorge Masvidal and Cody Henderson square off before Cornhole League showdown

Jorge Masvidal and Cody Henderson had an interesting staredown ahead of their Cornhole League showdown, which goes down tonight on ESPN 2.

See the pair come face-to-face—with a guest appearance from Masvidal’s son—below.

When things got physical during the faceoff with @iplaycornhole opponent @CHcornhole, @GamebredFighter‘s son provided some backup 😁 Masvidal competes in cornhole tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/U3AnkppaYi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 5, 2020

Masvidal and Henderson, the American Cornhole League champion, will meet in a special rules cornhole contest. Masvidal will receive a 15-point handicap, giving him a significant lead as he looks to beat Henderson to a game-winning 21-point score.

“I have the fastest KO in MMA fighting history and now I am going for the fastest KO in Cornhole history,” Masvidal said in a press release for this contest. “Cody will regret spotting me 15 points.”

“I respect Jorge’s skills in the Octagon and no doubt he would win every battle there,” Henderson said. “However, he is entering my arena, I plan to knock him out within the 5 rounds.”

While Jorge Masvidal is currently focused on his showdown with the cornhole champion, his overarching focus is on the UFC welterweight division.

Masvidal last fought at UFC 251 in July, when he came up short in a welterweight title fight with champion Kamaru Usman—an opportunity he accepted on six days’ notice. Prior to that, Masvidal was riding three incredible wins in 2019. First, he knocked out England’s Darren Till in enemy territory in March. Then, in July, he scored a record-breaking, five-second, flying knee knockout of the formerly unbeaten ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren. Masvidal capped off his massive 2019 with a TKO win over Nate Diaz, which earned him the first and only BMF title.

While he came up short in his hard-earned fight with Usman, he’s been insistent that he deserves another crack at the champ with a full camp to prepare.

First thing’s first, though, he’ll be looking for cornhole glory tonight.