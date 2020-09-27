Video | Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to Jan Blachowicz winning the UFC light heavyweight title and it’s priceless

Former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacted to her fellow Poland native Jan Blachowicz winning the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 253.

Jedrzejczyk and Blachowicz are arguably the two best Polish fighters to ever fight in MMA. Both are very good friends and have supported each other throughout their UFC careers. Blachowicz supported Jedrzejczyk while she was the UFC champion, and now that Blachowicz is the champion his friend Jedrzejczyk is supporting him, as well.

At UFC 253, Blachowicz shocked the world when he pulled off a stunning upset and knocked out Dominick Reyes to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Jedrzejczyk watched the fight and as soon as Blachowicz was crowned the new champion, she posted a video of her reaction on her social media. Watch it below.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk reacting to Jan Blachowicz winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship is everything! 🇵🇱 #UFC253 (via @joannamma) pic.twitter.com/OVGGwmukvV — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 27, 2020

It’s an awesome reaction from Jedrzejczyk to seeing her friend Blachowicz win the belt. In order to capture the UFC title at age 37, Blachowicz had to first defeat Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza, and Luke Rockhold to jump into the top-three of the division. He then needed former long-time champion Jon Jones to vacate his belt before there was a spot open up against Reyes for the title. And then he made the most of his opportunity as he knocked his rival out in the second round to win.

As for Jedrzejczyk, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed the former UFC women’s strawweight champion will likely have to fight another top contender at 115lbs before the UFC considers booking a rematch against the champion Weili Zhang. The two engaged in a memorable fight earlier this year and many have called for a rematch after it ended in a split decision. But White said Jedrzejczyk needs to win another fight first before she gets the title shot.

