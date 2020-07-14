Video | George St-Pierre is still in insane shape

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre may be retired, but he’s still in truly phenomenal shape.

St-Pierre flaunted his rippling physique and jaw-dropping athleticism in a recent post to Instagram, which will no doubt fuel another wave of speculation about his potential comeback.

“I’m trying to keep up with my routine,” St-Pierre wrote in the caption for his post. “Always remember that consistency is the key!”

Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement from mixed martial arts at a press conference in February of 2019. He last fought in November of 2017, when he returned from a multi-year hiatus to challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. In a historic feat, St-Pierre defeated Bisping by submission, becoming one of just a handful of UFC fighters to capture gold in multiple weight classes.

While we last saw him compete in the middleweight division, the vast majority of his career unfurled at welterweight. The Canadian ruled over the division for many years, defeating the likes of Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, BJ Penn, Jon Fitch, Josh Koscheck, Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz and Johny Hendricks. He’s almost unanimously considered the best fighter in the division’s history—and perhaps even the best fighter ever outright.

Despite his retirement announcement, St-Pierre is still frequently mentioned as a potential opponent for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In fact, he was very recently called out by the former.

“I would love GSP,” Usman told the media ahead of his successful UFC 251 title defense against Jorge Masvidal. “A crazy stat I just found out: after Saturday night after defeating Masvidal, it would have taken the same 1875 days that it took GSP to get 12 consecutive wins, and it would take me exactly 1875 days to get the exact same 12 consecutive wins. We’re tied for that record and what way to break that record than fighting the man who had that record previously?”

Do you think we’ll ever see Georges St-Pierre fight again?