Video | Dustin Poirier grapples with 4x World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw

Dustin Poirier is doing some training with 4x World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw ahead of his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Poirier and McGregor are set to have their rubber match at 155-pounds on July 10 in Las Vegas. The pair split their first two encounters, with Conor earning a first round knockout at UFC 178, and then Dustin most recently earning a second round KO victory at UFC 257.

In preparation for his highly anticipated third fight with ‘Notorious’, Dustin Poirier (27-6 MMA) has been doing some training with an unlikely partner.

As seen below courtesy of Derek Hall on Twitter, ‘The Diamond’ was recently caught on tape rolling with 4x World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw.

@DustinPoirier getting that choke on 4x World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw because size don't mean jack on the mats. pic.twitter.com/8SEdZQ0DtM — Derek Hall (@aquabuddha7) April 2, 2021

At one point, Poirier was able to jump on the back of the Shaw and secure a rear-naked choke submission to force a tap. With that said, Dustin’s time on the canvas with the 6’8″ 400-pounder seemed rather unpleasant.

The other side to the story. Like Dustin said, what goes around comes around pic.twitter.com/3ayYoInyGY — Derek Hall (@aquabuddha7) April 2, 2021

Prior to his recent knockout win over McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier was coming off of a “fight of the year” unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker.

It is believed the winner of Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will be awarded the next lightweight title shot. The promotions currently vacant belt will find a new home at UFC 262 when Charles Oliveira takes on Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier was actually offered to be one half of that aforementioned vacant lightweight title fight, but opted to go with a lucrative Conor McGregor trilogy instead.

‘The Diamond’ recently revealed that the UFC had offered him a fight with Charles Oliveira for the May 15 pay-per-view event, while adding that he declined fight.

Conor McGregor is also busy prepping for July’s high stakes trilogy fight with Poirier. The Irishman recently revealed that he is undergoing a physical transformation for the fight.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor collide for a third time at UFC 264 on July 10