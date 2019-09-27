VIDEO | Conor McGregor shows up at Bellator Dublin

Bellator Dublin is currently underway, and the card features a host of Ireland’s best fighters, including James Gallagher and Kiefer Crosby. Former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor is also in the building to support his countrymen.

See McGregor’s arrival at the arena below (via Bellator Europe on Twitter):

It’s pertinent to mention, of course, that McGregor has attended Bellator events previously, and that things didn’t exactly go well.

Back in 2017, McGregor was in the building for Bellator 187 in Dublin. He attended the card to support his teammate Charlie Ward.

Ward wound up winning his fight by knockout, at which point McGregor leapt into the cage to celebrate. Referee Marc Goddard, however, was still verifying that the knockout had occurred before the bell, and attempted to eject McGregor for the cage. The former UFC champ did not take kindly to this, and engaged in a brief but ugly skirmish with the referee.

Hopefully his latest visit to a Bellator show goes off without a hitch.

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was defeated by fourth-round submission by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since then, there’s been much discussion about his potential return to the Octagon.

At present, it’s not clear if or when McGregor will fight again, although UFC President Dana White is optimistic he’ll fight in early 2020.

Stay tuned for more updates on Conor McGregor and today’s Bellator Dublin card.

