Vicente Luque explains why he will be the one who will dethrone Kamaru Usman

One of the top contenders at 170lbs, Vicente Luque explained why he will be the one who will dethrone UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Luque submitted Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke to move into the top-five rankings at 170lbs. “The Silent Assassin” has now won his last four fights in a row — all by stoppage — and he is closing in on a title shot against Usman. The odds are that Leon Edwards will get the title shot before Luque since he has a head-to-head win over him, but Luque believes that his ability to put on exciting fights and be a fresh new contender for Usman puts him ahead of Edwards. In fact, he also believes that he has more weapons to challenge the champion. Speaking to Combate, Luque explained why he is the man to beat Usman.

“Kamaru has a very strong rhythm. In many fights, it imposes strength, resilience, it’s a strong point. I also push the rhythm up there, especially in my area, the striking. This can complicate it. Colby was one of the guys who came closest to putting him in danger because he put a lot of volume in the standup. I can do it too, but with knockout power, I hit pretty hard for the division, I know I could knock out anyone, including Kamaru,” Luque said. “And I have the ground game. Kamaru has already faced and dominated guys on the ground, but I’ve been developing the wrestling defense and the anti-game on the ground, if I’m on the bottom or in transition. The D’Arce choke I’ve been doing a lot, but there are other weapons I’ve been working on. I’m complete like him, but I have a game to complicate things, because I fight him in any area, whether on the ground, standing, or on the fence. I’ve been working not to be controlled and undermine the opponent as well. This complete game that I’ve been developing can go up against Kamaru.”

Do you agree with Vicente Luque that he is the man to dethrone Kamru Usman?