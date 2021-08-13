Jose Aldo focused on becoming UFC champion again, not interested in fighting YouTubers in boxing

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo says he is focused on becoming a UFC champion again, not in fighting YouTubers in boxing.

Aldo — one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time — has always openly embraced the idea of taking his skills to the boxing ring, but that hasn’t happened at this point. After a three-fight losing skid in 2019 to 2020 that left some feeling like Aldo was on the downside of his career, “Junior” has rebounded since then with back-to-back wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. After winning his last two fights over top contenders at 135lbs, Aldo believes that he still has what it takes to make a run for the UFC bantamweight title.

Speaking to AG Fight following his win over Munhoz, Aldo was asked if he still has an interest in boxing. According to the Brazilian, the original goal was to fight a top contender in the boxing ring, but with the trend of MMA fighters fighting YouTubers, Aldo has lost interest in competing in boxing at the moment, as he’s instead focused on the UFC title.

“I’m focused on fighting in the UFC, on being champion. That’s what keeps me motivated, making me look for new things and always learning until I’m champion again. I like boxing, but I wouldn’t do a joke fight like that, fighting a YouTuber. I respect those who do it, because the financial side is very good, but according to my philosophy I don’t see myself making a mockery like this, facing a guy who has never done a martial art,” Aldo said. “(If I fought boxing) the idea was to fight other fighters who have a name, who were champions. But for that I would have to do several boxing matches beforehand, show my skill, and that I’m able to get to face someone in boxing.”

