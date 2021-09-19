Valentina Shevchenko open to trilogy fight with rival Amanda Nunes

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko says she is open to a trilogy fight with her rival, UFC double champion Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko is currently getting ready to defend the women’s 125lbs belt against top contender Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 next Saturday night. Should Shevchenko win that fight, it would be her eighth win in a row in the flyweight division, and the calls for her to move back up to bantamweight and fight Nunes again will be high. After all, Shevchenko was one of the only UFC fighters who has ever given problems to Nunes. Although Nunes holds two wins over Shevchenko, the second fight was a split decision that some people that Shevchenko won, and so a trilogy fight seems like something that could happen.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Shevchenko confirmed that she is open to a trilogy fight with Nunes if fate would have it for them. For Shevchenko, she is just focused on her own skills right now and being the best MMA fighter that she can be. But if things line up for her that a fight with Nunes is possible, then Shevchenko says she will be ready for that fight.

“I think if destiny puts this fight in front of us, most of us gonna do it. I’m kind of focused very much on my flyweight division and I just want to be (a better fighter), and when (the third fight with Nunes is) gonna happen, I’m here,” Shevchenko said. When asked if she gets annoyed by fans and media always bringing up a potential third fight against Nunes, Shevchenko laughed it off and said that it is part of the job. “This is a part of the business. This is a part of the show,” Shevchenko said.

Do you think we will see the trilogy fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes?