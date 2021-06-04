Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland moved from UFC 265, set as main event for upcoming Fight Night

A middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland moved from UFC 265 and is now set as the main event for an upcoming Fight Night.

Hall vs. Strickland is a battle between two of the top-15 ranked middleweights on the UFC roster. The fight was expected to serve as one of the five main-card bouts on the UFC 265 pay-per-view card in August, but instead, the fight was taken off that card and has now been shifted up a week. Hall and Strickland will now meet for five rounds or less in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on July 31, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Speaking of UFC 265 on Aug. 7, Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland has been moved from that card to the main event of the July 31 fight night card, per sources. Five rounds. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2021

Hall (17-9) is the No. 8 ranked middleweight in the UFC. “Primetime” most recently fought Chris Weidman at UFC 261 in April and he won the fight in the first round when Weidman broke his leg in one of the most brutal and nasty injuries we have ever seen in the Octagon. Overall, Hall has won his last four fights in a row dating back to December 2018, including other big wins over Anderson Silva, Antonio Carlos Junior, and Bevon Lewis.

Strickland (22-3) is the No. 11 ranked middleweight in the UFC. He has won his last four fights in a row, with victories over Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, Jack Marshman, and Nordine Taleb during that stretch. Since returning from a motorcycle injury that threatened his career, Strickland has won all three of his fights and he has looked incredible in all of his performances. He has earned the chance to fight a top-10 fighter and Hall is the guy.

