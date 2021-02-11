Zabit Magomedsharipov sees younger brother Khasan sign deal with Bellator

The brother of UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov, Khasan Magomedsharipov, has signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA.

MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King was the first to break the news of the signing. Khasan Magomedsharipov (5-0) is just 20 years old and he trains alongside his big brother at Mark Henry’s gym in Tom’s River, New Jersey, putting in the reps along with other notable UFC fighters such as Frankie Edgar. Instead of joining Edgar and his big brother in the Octagon, however, the younger Magomedsharipov decided to take his talents to the Bellator cage instead.

Since making his professional MMA debut in 2019, Magomedsharipov has won all five of his pro fights, including four of those wins via stoppage. His last outing came in December 2020 when he defeated Mikhail Tarkhanov via TKO. That was his third win in 2020, with all three of those victories coming following September. After seeing the first three quarters of his last year wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Magomedsharipov stayed very active throughout the rest of the year and it was nice to see. Anytime a younger fighter can stay active and continue to rack up experience, it is most certainly a good thing.

While Khasan heads to Bellator, his big brother Zabit is still a member of the UFC roster, though he has not been scheduled for his next fight as of yet. The Russian was supposed to fight Yair Rodriguez but the Mexican is in hot water with USADA and is still suspended for a few more months. According to UFC president Dana White, Magomedsharipov is supposed to return to the Octagon sometime this spring, but as of right now, we don’t have any news on him. In the meantime, the younger Magomedsharipov is the one making the headlines.

How excited are you to see the younger brother of Zabit Magomedsharipov, Khasan Magomedsharipov, fight for Bellator?