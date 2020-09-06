Pros react after Alistair Overeem TKO’s Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9

By
Chris Taylor
-
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on Augusto Sakai.

Overeem (46-18 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner looking to build off the momentum of his recent TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, ‘The Reem’, had gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai (15-1-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 main event with Alistair Overeem on a six-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision win over Blagoy Ivanov back in May. Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2018, the Brazilain had gone a perfect 4-0, which included a sensational knockout victory over Marcin Tybura.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 main event proved to be a grueling battle between two very game heavyweights. Augusto Sakai seemed to get the better of Alistair Overeem through the majority of the opening two rounds. However, ‘The Reem’ was able to rally in rounds three and four thanks to some timely takedowns and lethal ground and pound. The fifth round did not last long, as Alistair Overeem unloaded a plethora of hard elbows which forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call a stop to the action.

Offficial UFC Vegas 9 Result: Alistair Overeem def. Augusto Sakai via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Overeem defeating Sakai below:

