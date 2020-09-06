Pros react after Alistair Overeem TKO’s Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on Augusto Sakai.

Overeem (46-18 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner looking to build off the momentum of his recent TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, ‘The Reem’, had gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai (15-1-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 main event with Alistair Overeem on a six-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision win over Blagoy Ivanov back in May. Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2018, the Brazilain had gone a perfect 4-0, which included a sensational knockout victory over Marcin Tybura.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 main event proved to be a grueling battle between two very game heavyweights. Augusto Sakai seemed to get the better of Alistair Overeem through the majority of the opening two rounds. However, ‘The Reem’ was able to rally in rounds three and four thanks to some timely takedowns and lethal ground and pound. The fifth round did not last long, as Alistair Overeem unloaded a plethora of hard elbows which forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call a stop to the action.

Offficial UFC Vegas 9 Result: Alistair Overeem def. Augusto Sakai via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Overeem defeating Sakai below:

“Things happen for a reason” is just a dumb saying that people use to make others feel less shitty when they mess something up 😂😂😂 — Bionic Ben (@Benaskren) September 6, 2020

Do not engage in a Thai clinch with the Reem. — michael (@bisping) September 6, 2020

Dangerous battling knees against Overeem! #UFCVegas9 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 6, 2020

Both look great in this main event so far. #UFCVegas9 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 6, 2020

I always hold my breath when overeem covers up like that #UFCVegas9 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 6, 2020

I got Sakai 10-7 just because Overeem running his mouth — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) September 6, 2020

Overeem being a little too content trying to just cover on the cage. #UFCVegas9 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 6, 2020

This is Overeems chance right here! #UFCVegas9 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 6, 2020

This fight is very close . Sakai is more aggressive but Overeem is wise. @juan_espino_ofi should fight one of these monsters next . #ufcvegas9 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) September 6, 2020

Heavyweight ground and pound is always the scariest! 👏🏽 #UFCVegas9 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 6, 2020

Karate Chops!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 6, 2020

So far I got Sakai winning all 4 rounds — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) September 6, 2020

20 yrs in the sport the Reem is a real legend!! 💪 — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) September 6, 2020

Helbows !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 6, 2020

Impressive work by @Alistairovereem ! Conserved his energy early and Put it on when it counted. Experience ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 6, 2020

Herb – If he dies he dies #UFCVegas9 #Reem — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 6, 2020

@Alistairovereem Brilliant strategy awesom Ground and Pound ! Congratulations Champ .#UFC — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) September 6, 2020

Who would you like to see Alistair Overeem fight next following his TKO victory over Augusto Sakai this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 5, 2020