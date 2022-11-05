x
MMA News

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shoots down reports that he could be fighting Rafael Fiziev on January 22nd: “Not gonna happen”

Zain Bando

It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon.

The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.

This is a common occurrence amongst MMA Twitter, so as a disclaimer, be careful about what you retweet/like regarding fight news, rumors, etc.

Oliveira eventually saw the tweet, refuting those claims of a potential bout with Fiziev. Oliveira made it clear that his next move would come in due time, just not right way.

“Not gonna happen. I need a break. Thank you guys,” Charles Oliveira wrote.

Oliveira’s last Octagon appearance just came two short weeks ago, where he lost to Islam Makhachev by way of submission in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title. Oliveira had won his last 10 fights going into that contest, and was looking to re-gain his belt after missing weight against Justin Gaethje in the spring.

As for Fiziev, he is 12-1 with eight wins coming by KO/TKO, his most recent against former lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos, via fifth-round TKO in a razor-close fight to that point.

With Makhachev likely competing in a super-fight with Alexander Volkanovski during the first quarter of 2023, this leaves the lightweight division wide open for new contenders to emerge.

If this fight eventually comes to fruition, it is in all likelihood that the winner will either be next in line for a shot at gold or one fight away from it. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will lock horns at MSG Nov. 12 in a grudge match that could add more clarity to the division as well.

What are your thoughts on the lightweight title picture? Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
