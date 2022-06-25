UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot.
Tsarukyan (18-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Joel Alvarez back in February. The Armenian-Russian has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC in April of 2019, with his lone loss coming against top contender Islam Makhachev.
Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (20-1 MMA) is coming off three straight stoppage wins, his most recent being a TKO victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira back in December. The former KSW lightweight champion has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC ranks, with his lone loss coming by split decision to Guram Kutateladze.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event is co-headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring Neil Magny taking on Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Magny (26-8 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split decision win over Max Griffin. The welterweight veteran has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.
Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0 MMA) has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020. The Kazakhstan native most recently competed back in February, where he scored a first round knockout victory over Carlston Harris.
If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event also features the return of Umar Nurmagomedov. The undefeated bantamweight is set to collide with Nate Maness on the evenings main card.
UFC Vegas 57 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot
Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos
Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
UFC Vegas 57 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)
Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown
Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov
JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM