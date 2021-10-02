UFC Vegas 38: ‘Santos vs. Walker’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.

Santos (21-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former light heavyweight title challenger suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aleksandar Rakic in his most recent effort at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (18-5 MMA) will be returning from a year long hiatus this evening at UFC Vegas 38. The Brazilian last competed at UFC Vegas 11, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Spann. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Walker, who had previously suffered losses to Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov.

UFC Vegas 38 is co-headlined by a middleweight matchup featuring Kevin Holland squaring off with Kyle Daukaus.

Holland (21-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Big Mouth’ is coming off of back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Kyle Daukaus (10-2 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Phil Hawes. Prior to that setback, the Philadelphia native had earned a win over Dustin Stolzfus at UFC 255.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 event also features an exciting welterweight scrap featuring Alex Oliveira taking on Niko Price.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Santos vs. Walker’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 38 Main Card (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker –

Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus –

Alex Oliveira vs Niko Price –

Misha Cirkunov vs Krzysztof Jotko –

Alexander Hernandez vs Mike Breeden –

UFC Vegas 38 Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4pm EST)

Joe Solecki vs Jared Gordon – Gordon def. Solecki by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Antonina Shevchenko vs Casey O’Neill – O’Neill def. Shevchenko via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

Bethe Correia vs Karol Rosa – Rosa def. Correia by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Devonte Smith vs Jamie Mullarkey – Mullarkey def. Smith via TKO at 2:51 of Round 2

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Gaetano Pirrello – Silva de Andrade def. Pirrello via KO (punches) at 2:04 of Round 1

Stephanie Egger vs Shanna Young – Egger def. Young via TKO (punches) at 2:22 of Round 2

The GnP from Stephanie Egger seals the victory. [ #UFCVegas38 | Prelims LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/FroJWG8ewf — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2021

Alejandro Perez vs Johnny Eduardo – Perez def. Eduardo vis submission (armbar) at 4:13 of Round 2

