UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results: Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann make weight, one fighter misses

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 37 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 27 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the headliner, Anthony Smith takes on Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout between two fighters ranked in the top-15 of the division. The No. 6 ranked Smith stepped onto the scale at 205.5lbs, while the No. 11 ranked Spann weighed in at 206lbs. This is a big fight in the UFC light heavyweight division, so expect the winner to face a big-name next time out.

In the co-main event, both Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark successfully made weight, coming in at 205lbs and 206lbs for this fight, respectively. Cutelaba is winless over his last three fights and is coming off of a draw against Dustin Jacoby in his last fight earlier this year, while Clark is coming off of a submission loss to the headliner Smith last November. While both Cutelaba and Clark aren’t ranked in the top-15 at 205lbs, a big win here in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 37 could be exactly what both men need to make that push.

Sadly, we did have one fighter miss weight, as Rongzhu came onto the scale at 158lbs for his lightweight bout against Brandon Jenkins, who weighed in at 155.5lbs on short notice.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 37 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Ryan Spann (206)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs Devin Clark (206)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski (126) vs Mandy Bohm (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs Christos Giagos (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Nate Maness (135) vs Tony Gravely (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (184.5) vs Antonio Arroyo (186)

UFC Vegas 37 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mike Rodriguez (202) vs Tafon Nchukwi (204.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad (136) vs Raquel Pennington (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu* (158) vs Brandon Jenkins (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson (136) vs JP Buys (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs Sarah Alpar (126)

Welterweight Bout: Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (170)

Bantamweight Bout: Gustavo Lopez (135) vs Alatengheili (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Emily Whitmire (125) vs Hannah Goldy (125)

*Rongzhu missed weight, coming in at 158lbs for his lightweight contest against Brandon Jenkins.