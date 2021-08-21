UFC Vegas 34: ‘Cannonier vs. Gastelum’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 34 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Kevlin Gastelum.
Cannonier (13-5 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column this evening, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker in his most recent effort. Prior to that setback, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included TKO victories over David Branch, Anderson Silva and Jack Hermansson.
Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (16-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 34 headliner also looking to rebound from a recent loss to ‘The Reaper’. The former TUF 17 winner has gone 1-4 over his past five fights overall, with his lone win in that time coming against Ian Heinisch by way of decision.
UFC Vegas 34 is co-headlined by a lightweight contest featuring veteran Clay Guida taking on Olympic Silver medalist Mark Madsen.
Guida (36-20 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to build off his recent unanimous decision victory over Michael Johnson from back in February. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Carpenter’.
Meanwhile, Mark Madsen (10-0 MMA) will be putting his perfect record on the line this evening. The Danish standout has gone 2-0 thus far in his UFC career, scoring wins over Danilo Belluardo and Austin Hubbard.
Get all of tonight's 'Cannonier vs. Gastelum' live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
