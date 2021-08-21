Petr Yan reacts after booking Aljamain Sterling rematch for UFC 267: “Time to return what’s mine. No games with my prey this time.”

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan has reacted after officially booking a rematch with Aljamain Sterling for UFC 267 this October.

Sterling (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions bantamweight championship this past March after Yan (15-2 MMA) was disqualified from their fight due to an illegal knee in round four. Prior to the fight-ending strike, the Russian appeared to well on his way to earning his first career title defense.

With the bout agreements now signed for their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 267, Petr Yan has issued the following statement on social media.

UFC 267 bout agreement signed. Time to return what’s mine. No games with my prey this time. — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 21, 2021

“UFC 267 bout agreement signed. Time to return what’s mine. No games with my prey this time.” – Yan wrote on Twitter.

UFC 267 is set to take place on October 30 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event is slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Jan Blachowicz taking on top contender Glover Teixeira.

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 2 is expected to serve as the evenings co-main event.

Sterling will enter the rematch on a six-fight winning streak, which includes a first round submission victory over Cory Sandhagen. ‘Funkmaster‘ has not tasted defeat since being starched by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan will be looking to start a new winning streak when he takes to the Octagon at UFC 267. Prior to his DQ loss to Sterling, the Russian standout was riding a ten-fight winning streak.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Yan and Sterling collide for a second time this October? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation1