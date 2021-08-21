Conor McGregor fires back at “big zombie” Anthony Smith: “Are you stupid?”

Conor McGregor has fired back at Anthony Smith, this after ‘Lionheart’ suggested the Irishman had gone “way too far” with his social media antics.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has engaged heated words with a number of UFC fighters as of late, in particular Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping and Dustin Poirier.

Due to some of the vulgar comments made by ‘Notorious’, many individuals, including Anthony Smith, believe the Irish fighter has taken things too far.

“With Conor McGregor it’s just, it’s too far, it’s way too far. Take all this fighting bullsh*t out of the picture, like people get shot for a lot less than that just walking down the street, I don’t know. Maybe I just grew up different. Maybe I’ve grown up different and I’ve seen some crazier sh*t… Like I’m just so shocked that he (McGregor) has the balls to (do this).”

Anthony Smith continued:

“Like I don’t understand why you feel so free to say things like that, like is he really that untouchable and really just feels like he’s just free to say what he wants? Maybe, I guess he’s got a bunch of security around him. There’s some people that you can’t talk like that about. It’s just weird to me.”

Smith’s criticism clearly made it’s way past the timeline of Conor McGregor, as ‘Notorious’ proceed to unload on the former light heavyweight title challenger for his remarks.

“@lionheartasmith who’s getting shot for what? What the fuck are you saying you big zombie. The disrespect coming my way consistently is what is causing my response. Are you stupid? You do not see this? Fuck off and leave me alone you losers. You nobodies. I’m preparing to return.” – McGregor wrote on Twitter.

In addition to sounding off on ‘Lionheart’, Conor McGregor also took aim at his longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier today. ‘Notorious’ blasted ‘The Eagle’ for downplaying Jose Aldo’s recent career resurgence.