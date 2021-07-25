Pros react after Maycee Barber defeats Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32

Chris Taylor
Maycee Barber
A women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event.

Barber (9-2 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when she took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Future’ had suffered unanimous decision setbacks to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso in her two most previous  efforts.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick (9-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with Maycee Barber on a five-fight winning streak, her most previous  being a unanimous decision victory over Gillian Robertson at UFC 260.

Tonight’s Barber vs Maverick matchup proved to be a back and forth affair. With that said, many fans and analysts believe that Maverick was up 2 round to 0 headed into the third and final frame. Maycee Barber finally got things going in the third round, landing a takedown and her best strikes of the fight. After fifteen minutes of action Maycee was awarded the split decision nod from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 32 Result: Maycee Barber def. Miranda Maverick by split decision

Who would you like to see Maycee Barber fight next following her split decision victory over Miranda Maverick at tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

