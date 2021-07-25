Pros react after Maycee Barber defeats Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32

A women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event.

Barber (9-2 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when she took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Future’ had suffered unanimous decision setbacks to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso in her two most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick (9-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with Maycee Barber on a five-fight winning streak, her most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Gillian Robertson at UFC 260.

Tonight’s Barber vs Maverick matchup proved to be a back and forth affair. With that said, many fans and analysts believe that Maverick was up 2 round to 0 headed into the third and final frame. Maycee Barber finally got things going in the third round, landing a takedown and her best strikes of the fight. After fifteen minutes of action Maycee was awarded the split decision nod from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 32 Result: Maycee Barber def. Miranda Maverick by split decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Barber defeating Maverick below:

These Judges did you wrong girl @FearTheMAVERICK — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) July 25, 2021

Live odds for maverick vs barber at the end of the fight was -1200 maverick! She lost wow — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 25, 2021

.@MayceeBarber fight of the night 🔥🔥 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 25, 2021

My timeline agrees with me. Maverick won. Hmm maybe they should check to see if the judges confused the two fighters. Because when I fought Carla, one of the judges gave the first round to her. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #UFCVegas32 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

Meh — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 24, 2021

Judges score cards are almost like a game show itself sometimes. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) July 25, 2021



