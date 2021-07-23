UFC Vegas 32 loses slated co-main event between Macy Chiasson and Aspen Ladd

The proposed co-main event for UFC Vegas 32 between Macy Chiasson and Aspen Ladd has been cancelled.

The promotion announced that the bout would no longer be taking place and while nobody really knew the reason why, MMA Junkie was informed it was because Chiasson had sustained an injury.

The hope for many was that this could serve as a real proving ground for one of these women to emerge as a title contender, but alas, that will have to wait.

As much as Aspen Ladd may want to stay on the card, it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to get something over the finish line in the short time left before fight night. The luck of the draw has often ensured that Ladd hasn’t been able to maintain the kind of consistency she may desire, but you can bet she’ll be ready to unleash hell whenever her time comes.

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation regarding which prelim fight will get bumped up to the main card.

