Cory Sandhagen responds to rumors that TJ Dillashaw sent spies to his training camp

Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on the rumor that TJ Dillashaw sent people to spy on him during his training camp.

This Saturday night, Sandhagen is set to square off against the returning Dillashaw in what essentially amounts to a number one contender fight. “The Sandman” has been on a great run with lethal finishes over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, with many expecting him to do the same to “Killashaw”.

There was speculation mounting recently that part of Dillashaw’s team had actually been spying on Sandhagen during his camp. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Sandhagen addressed those accusations.

“Honestly, I don’t know too much just because it would be a lot of speculating on my part to be honest,” Sandhagen said. “I think a couple of guys that came out to train at Duane [Ludwig’s] gym, just came out and I don’t think Duane has a ton of sparring sessions maybe. Sometimes Duane will send some of his guys down to the team to train with us, which is in any other scenario 100 percent OK thing to do.

“But just in this scenario, we just found out they were from Duane’s and then maybe one of them made some like weird post on social media is what one of my teammates was telling me that was like just alluding to the idea that he was there watching me instead of training, which like I said I just all kinds of speculation. I don’t spend a lot of energy speculating on things.”

