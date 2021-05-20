UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 card featuring a pivotal bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

The UFC Vegas 27 main event sees top-four bantamweight collide as Rob Font takes on Cody Garbrandt. Font is riding a three-fight winning streak and coming off a first-round TKO over Marlon Moraes in December for the biggest win of his career. Garbrandt, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao in June. Prior to that, he lost three straight fights by KO to Pedro Munhoz, and TJ Dillashaw twice to lose his belt.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27, a number one contender bout at strawweight takes place as Xiaonan Yan battles former champion, Carla Esparza. Yan is coming off a win over Claudia Gadelha and is 6-0 in the UFC. Esparza, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak and beat Marina Rodriguez last time out.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 27 Odds:

Rob Font -125

Cody Garbrandt +105

Yan Xiaonan -180

Carla Esparza +155

Justin Tafa -205

Jared Vanderaa +175

Jack Hermansson -115

Edmen Shahbazyan -105

Felicia Spencer -350

Norma Dumont +285

David Dvorak -150

Raulian Paiva +130

Claudio Silva -150

Court McGee +130

Ben Rothwell -245

Chris Barnett +185

Bill Algeo -120

Ricardo Ramos +100

Bruno Silva -300

Victor Rodriguez +250

Josh Culibao -225

Yilan Sha +190

Lupita Godinez -225

Sarah Alpar +190

Yancy Medeiros -125

Damir Hadzovic +105

Damir Ismagulov -500

Rafael Alves +375

In the main event, Rob Font opened as a -125 favorite which means a $125 bet would win you $100 if he wins. If you like Garbrandt a $100 bet would net you $105. In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27, Yan is a -180 favorite over the former champ with the comeback on Esparza at +155.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 27: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt card?