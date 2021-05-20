UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 card featuring a pivotal bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.
The UFC Vegas 27 main event sees top-four bantamweight collide as Rob Font takes on Cody Garbrandt. Font is riding a three-fight winning streak and coming off a first-round TKO over Marlon Moraes in December for the biggest win of his career. Garbrandt, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao in June. Prior to that, he lost three straight fights by KO to Pedro Munhoz, and TJ Dillashaw twice to lose his belt.
In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27, a number one contender bout at strawweight takes place as Xiaonan Yan battles former champion, Carla Esparza. Yan is coming off a win over Claudia Gadelha and is 6-0 in the UFC. Esparza, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak and beat Marina Rodriguez last time out.
UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 27 Odds:
Rob Font -125
Cody Garbrandt +105
Yan Xiaonan -180
Carla Esparza +155
Justin Tafa -205
Jared Vanderaa +175
Jack Hermansson -115
Edmen Shahbazyan -105
Felicia Spencer -350
Norma Dumont +285
David Dvorak -150
Raulian Paiva +130
Claudio Silva -150
Court McGee +130
Ben Rothwell -245
Chris Barnett +185
Bill Algeo -120
Ricardo Ramos +100
Bruno Silva -300
Victor Rodriguez +250
Josh Culibao -225
Yilan Sha +190
Lupita Godinez -225
Sarah Alpar +190
Yancy Medeiros -125
Damir Hadzovic +105
Damir Ismagulov -500
Rafael Alves +375
In the main event, Rob Font opened as a -125 favorite which means a $125 bet would win you $100 if he wins. If you like Garbrandt a $100 bet would net you $105. In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27, Yan is a -180 favorite over the former champ with the comeback on Esparza at +155.
