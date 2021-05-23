Dana White reacts to Rob Font defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27

Dana White spoke with ESPN moments after Rob Font was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening in Las Vegas.

Font (19-4 MMA) and Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) squared off in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main event with the winner presumably entering bantamweight title contention.

Font (19-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes this past December. That win was preceded by unanimous decision victories over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 27 in hopes of building off the momentum from his stunning knockout of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, and had Dana White and company considering ‘No Love’ for a potential title shot.

However, tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main event ultimately proved to be a one side contest. After going back and forth in the opening round, Rob Font was able to shift the tide in his favor in round two. The ‘New England Cartel’ member peppered ‘No Love’ with jabs and right hands from rounds two through five on route to a unanimous decision victory (48-47, 50-45 x2).

Immediately following the conclusion of tonight’s event UFC President Dana White spoke to ESPN and shared his thoughts on the Font vs Garbrandt fight.

“Yea he looked good tonight,” White said of Rob Font. “He went out there and set the pace early and you know just shut Cody (Garbrandt) down.”

As for what will come next for Font, Dana White is taking a wait and see approach for now.

Who would you like to see Rob Font fight next following his decision victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening at UFC Vegas 27? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!