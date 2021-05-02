Pros react after Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby is ruled a split draw at UFC Vegas 25

A light heavyweight bout featuring Ion Cutelaba squaring off with Dustin Jacoby took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event.

Cutelaba (15-6 MMA), who got physical with Jacoby at Friday’s faceoff, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. The Moldovan native was coming off back-to-back stoppage losses at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Dustin Jacoby (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with Cutelaba sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past February, the American had picked up a unanimous decision victory over Maxim Grishin.

Tonight’s Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby fight proved to be an all out war. Ion had an excellent opening round, nearly finishing his American opponent with some nasty elbows. However, Jacoby was able to survive and seemingly went on to get the better of the Moldovan native in rounds two and three. In the end, the judges in attendance ruled the bout a split draw.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Cutelaba vs. Jacoby below:

What’s a Hanyak? — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 2, 2021

This should be a banger!!! (Please let this age well) #UFCVegas25 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

There will be no judges! There will be no judges! There will be no judges! #UFCVegas25 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

Cutelaba is going to scream bloody murder when the water hits his right knee in the shower tonight! #UFCVegas25 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

Post fight reactions to Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby being ruled a split draw:

Hey skyler….. eat a dick. 10-8’s under the new rules are a lot more common. Please stay in your lane. https://t.co/dvVxnXAEAW — michael (@bisping) May 2, 2021

Agreed! Damn Me!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

Heck of a match up between Jacoby vs Cutelaba! Loving the action! @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 2, 2021

Who would you like to see Ion Cutelaba fight next following his split draw against Dustin Jacoby this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!