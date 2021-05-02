Pros react after Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby is ruled a split draw at UFC Vegas 25

By
Chris Taylor
-
Ion Cutelaba
Image via @ufc on Instagram

A light heavyweight bout featuring Ion Cutelaba squaring off with Dustin Jacoby took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event.

Cutelaba (15-6 MMA), who got physical with Jacoby at Friday’s faceoff, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. The Moldovan native was coming off back-to-back stoppage losses at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Dustin Jacoby (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with Cutelaba sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past February, the American had picked up a unanimous decision victory over Maxim Grishin.

Dana White, Ion Cutelaba
Dana White and Ion Cutelaba

Tonight’s Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby fight proved to be an all out war. Ion had an excellent opening round, nearly finishing his American opponent with some nasty elbows. However, Jacoby was able to survive and seemingly went on to get the better of the Moldovan native in rounds two and three. In the end, the judges in attendance ruled the bout a split draw.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Cutelaba vs. Jacoby below:

Post fight reactions to Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby being ruled a split draw:

Who would you like to see Ion Cutelaba fight next following his split draw against Dustin Jacoby this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM