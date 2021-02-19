UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in results: Multiple fighters miss marks by huge margins

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 19 card.

The card will be headlined by a pivotal heavyweight clash, as the division’s No. 2-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes takes on the fourth-ranked Derrick Lewis. While the queue for a heavyweight title shot is getting quite long, the expectation is that the Blaydes vs. Lewis winner will be well positioned in that regard.

The UFC Vegas 19 card will be co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between ranked contenders Yana Kunitskaya and Ketlen Vieira. Other highlights of the lineup include appearances from heavyweight veterans Alexey Oleynik and Andrei Arlovski, and a number of other contenders and prospects in other divisions.

On Friday morning, the 30 fighters on the 15-fight UFC Vegas 19 card stepped onto the scale to weigh-in for battle. Regrettably, the card’s weigh-ins were marred by multiple significant scale fails, as Jared Gordon, Drako Rodriguez, Rafael Alves and Vieira all missed weight.

See the complete weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

**Refresh for Updates**

UFC Vegas 19 Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Curtis Blaydes (259) vs. Derrick Lewis (263)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (138) *

Darrick Minner (146) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Chris Daukaus (234) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (240)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. Phil Hawes (185)

Andrei Arlovski (249.5) vs. Tom Aspinall (244.5)

UFC Vegas 19 Preliminary | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Danny Chavez (145) vs. Jared Gordon (150) *

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Luis Pena (155.5)

John Castaneda (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (135.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Rafael Alves (157.5) * vs. Patrick Sabatini (145.5)

vs. Patrick Sabatini (145.5) Shana Dobson (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

Drako Rodriguez (140.5) * vs. Aiemann Zahabi (136)

vs. Aiemann Zahabi (136) Serghei Spivac (245) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)

Which fights on the UFC Vegas 19 lineup are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts on the card in the comments section down below.