Jan Blachowicz makes bold prediction for Israel Adesanya fight at UFC 259

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz made a bold prediction for his upcoming championship match against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Blachowicz puts his 205lbs belt on the line for the first time against Adesanya on March 6 at UFC 259. For Blachowicz, it’s yet another fight where he’s being count, as the champion is once again a sizeable underdog to defeat Adesanya. Many believe that Adesanya is going to go in there and earn an easy paycheck, but despite all of the doubters, Blachowicz is confident he can get the job done. In fact, he’s even predicting a highlight-reel finish.

Speaking to SCMP’s John Hyon Ko, Blachowicz spoke about how he often goes to the top of the mountains to do his cardio training, and when he’s up there he uses visualization techniques to foresee how his fights go. When asked what he visualizes about the fight with Adesanya, Blachowicz boldly predicting a head kick knockout of his rival at UFC 259. The Pole said that every time he sees the fight play out, it’s him landing a left high kick KO.

“I see KO in the second round. Left high kick on his head. This is what I see, yes,” Blachowicz said.

Blachowicz said that while the cardio training in the mountains is tough, he believes that he is twice as powerful when he returns home, giving him the “Legendary Polish Power.”

“I love mountains. Mountains give me a lot of energy you know? This is something that I love to do in my training camp. It’s the best way I can do my cardio because the mountains are really tough. First of all, they take your power, but when you come back to your city or town, they give it back to you twice more. That’s why I love the mountains,” Blachowicz said.

With the power of visualization, the support of the mountains, and the utmost confidence in his abilities, don’t make the mistake of counting out Blachowicz when he fights Adesanya.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz can land the head kick KO on Israel Adesanya at UFC 259?