UFC Vegas 17: ‘Thompson vs. Neal’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal.

Thompson (15-4-1 MMA) is set to return for the first time since UFC 244 in November of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque. Prior that win, ‘Wonderboy’ was coming off the first knockout loss of his career thanks to a superman punch from Anthony Pettis.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (15-40-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 17 on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Mike Perry at UFC 245. ‘Handz of Steel’ has gone 5-0 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in February of 2018.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event is co-headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo squaring off with Marlon Vera.

Aldo (28-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort at UFC 251, Jose Aldo suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Petr Yan in a bout for the promotions vacant bantamweight title.

As for Marlon Vera (16-6-1 MMA), ‘Chito’ was most recently seen in action at UFC 252, where he handed Sean O’Malley the first loss of his career by way of TKO . Vera enters tonight’s event having gone 6-1 over his past seven fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Song Yadong by way of unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event also features a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between fan favorites Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams.

Pereira (24-11 MMA) most recently competed in September where he scored a submission victory over Zelim Imadaev. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Demolidor’, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Diego Sanchez and Tristan Connelly.

Meanwhile, Khaos Williams (11-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 17 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a sensational knockout win over Abdul Razak Alhassan. That 30-second knockout victory was preceded by a 27-second knockout win over Alex Moreno in his promotional debut at UFC 247.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal –

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera –

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams –

Rob Font vs. Marlon Moraes –

Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura –

UFC Vegas 17 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Alex Morono vs. Anthony Pettis –

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad –

Antonio Arroyo vs. Deron Winn –

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett –

Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos –

Cody Durden vs. Jimmy Flick –

Christos Giagos vs. Carlton Minus –

