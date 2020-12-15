UFC Vegas 17 loses fight as positive test for COVID-19 forces Belal Muhammad off card

This Saturday’s UFC Vegas 17 card has lost a fight as welterweight Belal Muhammad announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Muhammad was set to take on Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 17, the final UFC event of the year, in a battle between two welterweights currently riding three-fight win streaks. Muhammad was lined as a big betting favorite by the sportsbooks for this matchup but he will have to wait a bit to fight Lima as the fight has been postponed due to Muhammad’s positive COVID-19 test. The welterweight himself announced the news Tuesday on Twitter.

Woke up yesterday feeling like crap got tested and i was positive for covid sucks but I’ll be back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 15, 2020

As a result of Muhammad’s positive COVID-19 test, his fight with Lima has been pushed back to a UFC Fight Island card in January, according to MMAFighting.com. The UFC currently has dates targeted on January 16 (Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar), January 20 (Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev), and January 23 (Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier). All three of those cards still have slots to fill so the UFC matchmakers should have no problem booking Muhammad vs. Lima for one of those upcoming three fights cards.

Muhammad is the No. 13 ranked welterweight in the UFC and he was looking to make a big push up the division’s 170lbs ranks with a fourth win in a row over Lima. Muhammad was originally set to fight Sean Brady but that fight was scratched and now he lost his second opponent, as well. As for Lima, he hasn’t fought in over a year since a split decision win over Luke Jumeau and a win over Muhammad could help him break into the top-15.

