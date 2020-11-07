UFC Vegas 13 loses main card bout just hours before the event

The Octagon remains in Nevada this evening for UFC Vegas 13, a fight card headlined by Thiago Santos taking on Glover Teixeira.

Tonight’s fight card was slated to feature a total of eleven contests. However, news recently broke that one of those slated bouts has been cancelled.

Brendan Allen was expected to square off with Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout on tonight’s main card. Unfortunately, Heinisch has tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus and thus is no longer able to compete this evening.

Allen (15-3 MMA) took to Twitter where he shared the disappointing news:

NO FIGHT TONIGHT! Opponent tested positive for covid so working on getting something else for next year. Thanks to everyone who helped me for this one, super bummed right now and just want to get home https://t.co/dNGzRn6grt — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) November 7, 2020

Brendan Allen and Ian Heinisch were expected to serve as the second contest of tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 main card.

A featherweight bout between Darren Elkins and Luiz Eduardo Garagorri is rumored to take that position at tonight’s event.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event is headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Santos (21-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 239 in July of 2019, where he suffered a split-decision setback in his effort to dethrone Jon Jones of the promotions light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, which left ‘Marreta’ needing knee surgery, the Brazilian was riding a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run Thiago Santos picked up a TKO victory over reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (31-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event looking to build off the momentum from his TKO victory over Anthony Smith in May. The former light heavyweight title challenger, Teixeira, has won four fights in a row ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

