UFC Vegas 12 medical suspensions: Uriah Hall facing six months out

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 12 card have been revealed, and main event winner Uriah Hall could be out six months.

Hall defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by fourth-round knockout. Despite coming out on top in the fight, he’s facing a long stint on the sidelines, pending an orthopedic doctor’s ruling. Silva could also be out six months due to a broken nose.

See the full medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 12 below, as revealed by mixedmartialarts.com (h/t MMA Mania):

UFC Vegas 12 medical suspensions:

Uriah Hall: Suspended 180 days with 30 days no contact or until both hands and right foot is cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Anderson Silva: Suspended 180 days or until broken nose is cleared by a doctor. Also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days days due to left upper eyelid laceration.

Bryce Mitchell: Suspended 180 days or until left hand is cleared by an orthopedic doctor. Also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration.

Maurice Greene: Suspended 45 days or until he receives MRI for cervical/spine as outpatient and clearance from neurosurgeon, ortho spine specialist or physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor. No contact for 30 days due to left eyebrow laceration.

Charles Ontiveros: Suspended 30 days and 21 days with no contact.

Bobby Green: Suspended 180 days or until left eye is cleared by an ophthalmologist. Also must have facial lacerations cleared by a doctor or no contest for 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Thiago Moises: Suspended 180 days or until right thumb is cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to right eyelid laceration.

Alexander Hernandez: Suspended 45 days or until cut on right index finger is cleared by a doctor.

Adrian Yanez: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to cut under right eye.

Jack Marshman: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to lacerations under both eyes.

Cole Williams: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to laceration above left eyebrow.

Justin Ledet: Suspended 45 days and 30 days with no contact.

Kevin Natividad: Suspended 60 days and 45 days with no contact.