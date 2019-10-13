Pros react to Cub Swanson defeating Kron Gracie at UFC Tampa

Tonight’s UFC Tampa event was co-headlined by a featherweight bout featuring veteran Cub Swanson taking on undefeated contender Kron Gracie.

Cub Swanson (25-11 MMA) entered UFC Tampa in desperate need of a win, this after losing his last four fights.

During his recent rough stretch ‘Killer Cub’ had suffered losses to Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano and Shane Burgos respectively.

Meanwhile, Kron Gracie (5-0 MMA) made is his promotional debut this past February in Phoenix, where he scored a first round submission victory over Alex Caceres. That win improved the submission specialist to 5-0 in his professional career.

Tonight’s UFC Tampa co-main event proved to be an absolute war as Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie traded bombs for the better part of three rounds. After fifteen minutes of thrilling action, Cub was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Tampa Result: Cub Swanson def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Swanson defeating Gracie below:

Fuck, kron is super tough!!! Round 2 for cub. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) October 13, 2019

Do you guys think Kron has ever drilled a takedown? Someone should tell him this isn’t 1997 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 13, 2019

I was unaware Kron Gracie had ZERO offensive wrestling 😪 #ufctampa — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) October 13, 2019

Still pacing around the house after cubs fight argh — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) October 13, 2019

You can’t teach heart, either you have it or not. You showed all your fighting spirit, congrats Kron. Other challenges will come, and you will continue your path with honor as always. #JiuJitsu@UFC — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) October 13, 2019

Who would you like to see Cub Swanson fight next following his decision victory over Kron Gracie at tonight’s UFC Tampa event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 12, 2019