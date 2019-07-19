Jorge Masvidal ready to send in Yoel Romero to ensure Dana White makes the ‘right decision’

Jorge Masvidal is looking to secure a title shot and is willing to send in his good friend Yoel Romero in order to sway negotiations.

The surging UFC welterweight contender, Masvidal, is coming of back to back knockout victories over opponents Darren Till and Ben Askren.

After setting the promotional record for fastest knockout in history at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal believes he is next in line for a title shot against current division champ Kamaru Usman.

With that said, UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to be on board with ‘Gamebred’ getting the next crack at ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Now, Jorge Masvidal has threatened to send in his good friend and training partner Yoel Romero in order to sway negotiations back in his favor.

@danawhite better give me my shot or I’m sending @YoelRomeroMMA to help him make the right decision #supernecessary https://t.co/tSp0ozfc8l — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 19, 2019

Following his sensational 5-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal said there were only two opponents who he would accept for his next fight.

The two names Masvidal dropped were the aforementioned Kamaru Usman, and former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor.

Usman has said that fans need to “slow down” on the Jorge Masvidal title talk. Whether or not ‘Gamebred’, and possibly Romero, can away Dana White to choose otherwise remains to be seen.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal deserves a title shot against Kamaru Usman following his knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 18, 2019